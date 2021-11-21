First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,710 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 109,640 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.