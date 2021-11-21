First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

