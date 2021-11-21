First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,247 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 326,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.41 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

