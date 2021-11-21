First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $548,000 Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

SAIC stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

