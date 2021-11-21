First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.4% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.35 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

