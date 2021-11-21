First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,418 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

