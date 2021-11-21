First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 824 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $434.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.21 and a 200-day moving average of $384.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $241.24 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.