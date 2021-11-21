First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM opened at C$27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$17.01 and a 52 week high of C$35.07.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.