First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 16.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.43 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.