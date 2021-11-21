First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $127,596,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $6,167,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $16,790,000.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

REXR stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $71.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

