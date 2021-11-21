First Trust Advisors LP Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in US Foods by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.