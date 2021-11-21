First Trust Advisors LP Has $867,000 Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $9,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $404.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

