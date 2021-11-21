First Trust Advisors LP Has $904,000 Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.78.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

