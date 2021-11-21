First Trust Advisors LP Sells 360 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,718,000 after acquiring an additional 326,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.25 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

