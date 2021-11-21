First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,115 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Quantum worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quantum by 68.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 42.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,469 shares of company stock worth $536,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

