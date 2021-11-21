First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 14th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FAAR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 11,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.