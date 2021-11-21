First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BICK. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

BICK stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

