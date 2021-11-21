First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 35.4% in October

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the second quarter worth $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

