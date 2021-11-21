Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.28.

FISV stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock worth $4,639,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,724,000 after buying an additional 354,472 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $356,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 810,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,977,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

