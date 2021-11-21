Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $8.16 on Friday, reaching $150.00. 2,763,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a twelve month low of $139.75 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,083 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

