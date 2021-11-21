Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.