Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

NYSE:IPVF opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.