Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 33.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 606,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 236,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,982,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAXU opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

