Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fluor stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

