Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a £170 ($222.11) price objective on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £170.90 ($223.28) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £115.45 ($150.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £135.96. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market cap of £20.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.52.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

