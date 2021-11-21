Flywire Co.’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Flywire’s (NASDAQ:FLYW) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 22nd. Flywire had issued 10,440,000 shares in its IPO on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $250,560,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,386 shares of company stock worth $2,760,697 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.