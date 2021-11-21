Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.530-$7.600 EPS.

FL opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.37.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.