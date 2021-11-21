Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

