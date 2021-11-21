Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.51. The company had a trading volume of 721,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $115.71 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.