Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4248 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Fortis has raised its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Fortis stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortis stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

