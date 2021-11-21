Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

