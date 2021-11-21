Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

