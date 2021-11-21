Forward Air Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of FWRD opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forward Air by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

