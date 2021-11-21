Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $184.49 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

