Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,005,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 309,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 175,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

