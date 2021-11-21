Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.