Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

FREQ stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $207.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,730,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

