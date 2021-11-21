Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.06

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 87988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

