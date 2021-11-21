Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.81.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,304. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Funko by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Funko by 262.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.