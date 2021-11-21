FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Opsens Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Opsens in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

TSE:OPS opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$380.26 million and a PE ratio of 508.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.56. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

