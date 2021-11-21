FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

