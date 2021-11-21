FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 410.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in American Campus Communities by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.