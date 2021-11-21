FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted by Analyst

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $9,370,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

