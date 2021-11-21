FY2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $12.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

