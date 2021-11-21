FY2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Lifted by DA Davidson

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $13.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.76. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $250.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.