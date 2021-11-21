FY2023 EPS Estimates for Premier Foods plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

