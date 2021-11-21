G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of GIII opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.