Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.40

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.40 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 195.80 ($2.56). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 164,099 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFRD shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £205.00 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

