Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.40

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.40 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 195.80 ($2.56). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 164,099 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GFRD shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £205.00 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)
Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.
