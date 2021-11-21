Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.33

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.33 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 33.06 ($0.43). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 33.30 ($0.44), with a volume of 372,880 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £96.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70.

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

