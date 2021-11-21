GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Sells $1,902,267.36 in Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:GAN opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About GAN
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
