GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Sells $1,902,267.36 in Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAN by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GAN by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 56.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

